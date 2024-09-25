WARNING: This story contains images some people may find upsetting.

Dog owners are being urged to take action and precautions with dangerous dogs after police responded to four serious attacks in less than 48 hours.

On Sunday (Sept 22), South Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a woman being bitten by a Rottweiler cross Husky in Armthorpe, Doncaster.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms.

During a panicked 999 call, the caller reported the woman’s leg was “hanging off”.

Photograph of the woman's injuries bitten by a Rottweiler cross Husky. | South Yorkshire Police

Upon emergency services’ arrival, the woman, who is in her 60s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening leg injuries.

Later that afternoon, officers attended reports of a Belgian Malinois biting a 20-year-old woman.

Police reported that the dog “displayed aggression” towards another person in the family and as the victim attempted to intervene, the dog turned and began to bite her.

A photograph of the injuries caused to the 20-year-old woman. | South Yorkshire Police

The woman suffered lacerations to her arms that required an ambulance and hospital treatment.

On Monday (Sept 23), police then attended a scene in Maltby where a 33-year-old woman was bitten by a dog in her own home.

Police believe that while the woman was feeding another dog on the property an XL Bully became aggressive and attacked the dog and the woman.

The woman suffered puncture wounds in her hands, arms and torso along with a broken wrist.

She was taken to hospital, where her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Just a short time later, South Yorkshire Police then received a report about a 13-year-old boy being bitten by a Cane Corso.

The boy suffered minor injuries.

Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Sadly these incidents are not isolated and are a daily occurrence for our officers to respond and deal with.

“We are continuing to see an unprecedented demand on our force, as well as other organisations, such as the NHS.

“Please, please take action. Simple steps can be the difference between life and death.”