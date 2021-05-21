Yorkshire residents scammed out of £9 million in online banking fraud in just one year

The latest data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau shows a total of 25, 717 cases were reported to police across England and Wales between April 2020 and March this year.

Additionally, from the 25,717 cases, the collective financial loss that victims suffered was £161,221,800 – equating to a financial loss of £6,269 per case, analysis by MoneyTransfer.com has shown.

July was the worst month with 2,349 cases, followed by November with 2,341. April 2020 saw the least number of cases at 1,851,

There were more than 2,000 cases of cheque, plastic card and online bank account fraud reported to police forces across Yorkshire in just 12 months, with a collective financial loss of £9 million, new figures reveal.

Yorkshire’s largest police force - West Yorkshire Police - reported 873 cases with a total loss of £2.4 million, followed by South Yorkshire Police with 514 reports and a £2 million loss.

Humberside Police reported 465 cases with a loss of £2.7 million, while North Yorkshire Police had 342 reports with a loss of £1.8 million.

A campaign to raise awareness of fraud and how to spot the signs and avoid becoming a victim was launched by the Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) yesterday.

The new campaign, Say No To Fraud, features the real stories of local victims of fraud and aims to reduce the number of victims by committing to increase knowledge of the types of fraud, the methods used by the criminals and advice on how to protect yourself.

they’ve been scammed which belittles fraud.

“It is a serious crime committed by unscrupulous criminals, therefore vital to ensure that as many of people as possible are fraud aware and are empowered to say no to fraud.

“My hope is that this campaign prevents people being defrauded of money, having their identities stolen or being left distraught by their ordeals.

“My office’s campaign has given victims of crime a voice to highlight how serious fraud is and also to try and remove the stigma and embarrassment that victims often feel.

Of the 44 police forces analysed, the Metropolitan Police had the highest number of cheques, plastic card and online bank account fraud cases from April 2020 to March 2021, with 4,224 reports, the equivalent of 12 incidents per day in the capital and an accumulative financial loss of £32.2 million.