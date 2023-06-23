A robber who tied a shop worker up at knifepoint in a cage before stealing £22,000 worth of power tools has been jailed.

Lee Brent Cox, 44, of Batley, was one of a group of men who targeted the Screwfix store at a business park in Selby, terrifying the assistant manager as he was locking up – but the others have never been brought to justice.

Cox was this week given a 16-year prison sentence at York Crown Court, which included three months for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

The incident took place back in 2018, since when there has been a long-running police investigation to identify other members of the gang – thought to consist of as many as six masked men.

The victim was approached by one wielding a knife who threatened to stab him if he did not do as they said. He was then forced to open the shutter and door to the shop.

He was then led into a delivery cage inside the shop and made to tie his own hands with duct tape. He was unable to ring the police and the ordeal lasted for over 90 minutes.

Two of the other suspects were arrested, but the Crown Prosecution Service was not able to bring charges. The remaining men were not traced.

A notepad containing a list of the stolen tools was found in Cox’s possession after the robbery.

Detective Constable Michael Johnston of North Yorkshire Police said: “A member of the public was going about his daily business, which was disrupted by Cox as he put the victim through a horrific ordeal which caused unnecessary upset and anguish in order for Cox to benefit for his own gain.