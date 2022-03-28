South Yorkshire Police's Sheffield North West neighbourhood team shared an image of the vehicle, which belonged to a local roofing firm.

The driver drove too close to the cyclist, revved his engine and sounded his horn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the victim was actually a police officer undertaking a cycling training course and the offender was easily traced via his employer.

The van pictured in Doncaster after the offence

The neighbourhood team said: "This van driver decided to try and intimidate a woman riding a bike on Tuesday in Doncaster by getting far too close, revving his engine and sounding his horn. She was a police officer on a cycling course. He didn’t believe us when we told him. I wonder if he does now..

"Helpfully he had his phone number, mobile and email address plastered on the van to help us instruct his employers on his attitude. The NIP's (Notice of Intended Prosecution) in the post.

·"This is why we do cycling courses in plain clothes. Some people out there are bullies who shouldn’t be on the road. Remember people, if you choose to bully a vulnerable road user the chances they are a cop is increasing daily. The chances are they have a camera too. You do the maths."