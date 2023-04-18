All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
32 minutes ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
1 hour ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
2 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
3 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese

Yorkshire shop could lose its licence over sale of smuggled tobacco and illegal vapes

A Wakefield shop could be stripped of its licence after smuggled tobacco and illegal vapes were being sold from the premises.

By Tony Gardner
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST

Police officers seized counterfeit tobacco products as they carried out an investigation at Ratnams store, on Hambleton Street, Eastmoor, on March 3 this year.

A document states that vapes were also being sold which contained nicotine above the legal limit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

>As a result of the operation, West Yorkshire Police has applied to Wakefield Council for the store’s premises licence to be reviewed.

Most Popular
Yorkshire shop could lose its licence over sale of smuggled tobacco and illegal vapesYorkshire shop could lose its licence over sale of smuggled tobacco and illegal vapes
Yorkshire shop could lose its licence over sale of smuggled tobacco and illegal vapes

A review hearing is to take place before a council licensing sub-committee on Wednesday April 26.

Police have called for the review “on the grounds of its failure to promote the prevention of crime and disorder and the prevention of public nuisance.”

The police application also states: “A police investigation commenced in relation to the premises for the sale of smuggled goods, namely illicit/counterfeit tobacco.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This was following a test purchase and visit where an amount of suspected counterfeit/non UK paid tobacco products were sold/seized.

“The premises were also making vapes available for sale which were above the legal limit of nicotine.

“Further details of the visits and investigation will be submitted at the review hearing.”

Police class the sale of illegal cigarettes as serious organised crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The application adds: “Evidence of such operations at the premises demonstrates quite clearly that the premises is failing to promote the licensing objectives.

“The chief constable believes that revocation of the licence must be considered in these circumstances, based on the evidence uncovered.”