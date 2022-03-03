Knife-wielding Yorkshire son is jailed after he made 'murderous' threats to kill his mother

Sheffield Crown Court heard on March 1 how Joseph Akroyd, aged 25, of Hayfield Crescent, Frecheville, Sheffield, threatened to attack his father and repeatedly punched his mother before he armed himself with a knife and threatened to kill her.

However Akroyd’s mother previously told the court she and her husband want Akroyd to return to their family home.

But Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “It’s clear to me that he presents as an irrational individual on occasion who has visited violence on others in the past and so it seems to me is quite capable of doing so again.”

Joseph Akroyd was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

He added: “It is my view that the defendant poses a clear and enduring danger to the safety of his mother and father.

“Unless something is done I fear he will kill them or at the very least seriously injure them. Unless something is done history will repeat itself.”

The court heard Akroyd has had a troubled upbringing and he suffers with a liver condition and mental health issues which affect his behaviour.

Judge Richadson said following the incident on February 28, 2020, Akroyd’s mother had feared for her safety and Akroyd’s father had described their son as a “ticking timebomb”.

Gordon Stables, prosecuting, previously told the court Akroyd’s mother had been trying to get her son to turn his music down when he started shouting and throwing plates and as he threatened his father, his mother tried to calm him down but she was assaulted.

Mr Stables added Akroyd punched his mother four times to her right shoulder blade and punched her below the eye and also kicked two family dogs.

The defendant, according to Mr Stables, went for a knife as his mother closed the glass door between the kitchen and conservatory where she and her husband sought refuge.

Mr Stables said the defendant returned and repeatedly shouted, ‘I’m going to f**king kill you’.

Judge Richardson said: “The defendant returned to the door armed with a large kitchen knife and he repeatedly shouted, ‘I’m going to f**king to kill you’, and this was aimed at his mother.”

The court heard a police firearms unit attended and Akroyd, who has stabbed his mother in the past, was detained.

Akroyd, who has previous convictions including assaults, pleaded guilty to common assault against his father, assault by beating against his mother and to making threats to kill his mother.

Dermot Hughes, defending, said Akroyd has a mental disorder or learning disabilities due to neurological, psychological and physiological symptoms which trigger outbursts.

However, Judge Richardson said: “Violence or attempted violence was visited upon the victims. There was a sustained and serious endeavour to break down the door while the defendant was issuing chilling and murderous threats and despite requests to disarm the defendant would not do so.

“And furthermore, there is a history of threats to the defendants and it’s impossible to ignore the defendant’s criminal history.”