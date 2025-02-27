Yorkshire stalker who bombarded woman he met in shop with up to 450 calls a day jailed

A stalker from Yorkshire who befriended a woman in a Leeds city centre shop before he bombarded her with up to 450 calls and messages a day has been jailed for four years.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darryl Benn, 31, became known to the woman in 2015 after they met at a shop in Leeds city centre and had a conversation about a shared interest.

He then went on to harass and stalk her for the next eight years, sending up to 150 Whatsapp messages and 300 phone calls a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These became increasingly sexualised and threatening in nature, with Benn repeatedly asking the woman to send explicit images and threatening to harm her if she blocked him.

A stalker from Yorkshire who befriended a woman in a Leeds city centre shop before he bombarded her with up to 450 calls and messages a day has been jailed for four years. Picture by Tony Johnson

Benn, from Sycamore Walk, Pudsey, Leeds, also sent explicit images of himself to the victim, took pictures of her in the city centre and created indecent AI-generated images.

Benn was arrested in September last year and pleaded guilty to stalking involving fear of violence as well as sending a threatening communication and sending indecent images.

On Wednesday February 26 he appeared at Leeds Crown Court where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

He was also given a lifetime restraining order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim in this case said: “I feel relieved that I finally have a voice, and I am being listened to, but the prolonged trauma and constant degrading words towards me has really taken a toll on my mental health.

“I hope now I can start to rebuild my life in peace, building my confidence and having freedom to go where I want, wear what I want and do what I want, without the worry of someone following me.”

Investigating the case, DC Ellie Blacklock from Leeds CID said: “This was a prolonged and relentless campaign of abuse which saw the victim subjected to eight years of trauma caused by somebody she simply met in a shop.

“The offending became increasingly disturbing, culminating in the victim receiving more than 11,000 messages in the space of three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to praise her for her strength and courage in coming forward to report it.

“This case demonstrates the huge lasting harm caused by non-contact sexual offences and I would urge any victims to please come forward to report them to us. We have specialist teams who will work with you to support you through the process.

“Women and girls should be able to go about their daily lives free from the fear of harassment and we are committed to creating an environment where they can feel safe.”

Victims of any stalking or sexual offences, recent or not, are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 so we can investigate.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.