Altaf Hussain picked up his 18-year-old victim on January 26, 2020 and, instead of taking her home, drove her to a secluded area where he raped her, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The 45-year-old, formerly of the Ecclesall area of Sheffield, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars after being found guilty of two counts of rape at an earlier hearing, on December 17.

Sentencing him, Judge David Dixon said: “I have grave concerns about you. This is most clearly an abuse of trust case. You are a disgraceful man who has abused a young woman.”

Altaf Hussain was jailed for 15 years at Sheffield Crown Court

Hussain was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order, which will remain in place for 20 years after his release, and a life-long restraining order preventing him from having any contact with the victim.

Detective Constable Thomas Ryan, who led the investigation for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Hussain was in a position of trust that night. His job was to take his victim home safely. He not only completely violated that trust, but he committed an absolutely deplorable crime.

“I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and is now off our streets for a significant period of time- our city centre is now a lot safer without him in it.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened to her. I hope that Hussain’s sentencing, while it can never undo the pain he has caused, can help her move towards healing.”