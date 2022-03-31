Yorkshire woman, 25, banned from keeping animals after neglecting her grandmother's cat

The cat, called Fluffy, was in an emaciated condition when she was found collapsed in the back courtyard of Chantelle Binnie’s home when police called at the address In Newport Avenue, Selby, on August 25 last year.

She was taken to a veterinary practice in Brayton by a police officer but Fluffy was found to be dehydrated and was suffering from breathing problems. Her liver was failing and due to her poor health a vet decided to put her to sleep to end her suffering.

The police officer reported the matter to the RSPCA and Inspector Thomas Hutton investigated.

York Magistrates Court

When she appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on March 11 this year, Binnie pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Phil Brown, prosecuting for the RSPCA, told the court that when Fluffy arrived at the vets she was unresponsive and unable to support her head.

Veterinary surgeon Jamie Quek stated the cat had a resting respiratory rate of 60, when a normal reading would be around 30 to 35.

She was also displaying signs of jaundice as her eyes and gums were yellowing.

The vet believed the cat was showing signs of advanced liver failure and was “extensively dehydrated” with sunken eyes.

Fluffy also had urine scalding to her rear end, which was a sign she may have not been able to use a litter tray or that her owner had neglected cleaning her up.

Her fur was matted with faeces indicating she could have been suffering from diarrhoea and she showed signs of “significant” dental disease.

The independent veterinary expert stated: “It is in my professional opinion that the cat was suffering unnecessarily for a minimum period of two months and its needs have not been met for a minimum period of six months.

“She would have begun to lose body condition and I would have expected a reasonable owner in the circumstances to contact a veterinary surgeon at any sign of weight loss, loss of appetite or behavioural changes.”

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Craven said Binnie had a “particular emotional attachment” to the 15-year-old cat because she had inherited her from her late grandmother.

She was deterred from seeking out veterinary care as she did not want the cat put to sleep, he said.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order, which requires Binnie to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days.

As well as the five-year disqualification order, banning her from keeping all animals, she has to pay £175 court costs and a victim surcharge of £95.

Sentencing her the magistrates told Binnie: “It is clear that Fluffy was suffering towards the end of her life. Whilst you recognise this, you had reservations about taking action because you thought you were severing the final link with your grandmother.

“Nevertheless, you neglected your cat and she suffered as a result.”

Inspector Tom Hutton said: “This was a shocking case of prolonged neglect. Fluffy was in a very poor condition and it would have taken a significant amount of time for her to get like that and sadly she had to be euthanised immediately.”