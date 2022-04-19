Yorkshire woman, 28, due in court over climate change demonstration at oil terminal

Kathryn Dowds, 28, of Cavalier Drive, Apperley Bridge, near Bradford, is charged with aggravated trespass in relation to a protest at the Kingsbury oil terminal in Warwickshire on April 15.

She will appear at Coventry Magistrates Court today alongside Jake Handling, 27, of no fixed abode, and Joshua Smith, 29, of Manchester.

All were arrested at the scene.

A Just Stop Oil protest

Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals, demanding that the government stops new oil and gas projects.