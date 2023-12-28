A Yorkshire woman has been banned from keeping animals for five years after neglecting her cats.

Viktorjia Elksnite from Goole was prosecuted by the RSPCA after repeated warnings and visits from officers. She pleaded guilty to two charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, including causing unnecessary suffering to one of her cats.

Appearing for sentencing at Hull Magistrates’ Court on December 12, she was also fined £120 and told to pay £400 court costs and a victim surcharge of £48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RSPCA animal rescue officer had warned Elksnite about leaving her cats during an arranged visit in early November 2022, but when they returned three weeks later they discovered the cats alone with one - named Bellis - clawing at the window in a distressed state.

The kitchen at the property the cats were found in.

After several more visits to the property, in which Elksnite was absent for each, the officer was able to feed the cats through the letterbox on 4 December, nearly a month after initially warning her about neglecting her pets.

Another officer returned on December 14 with police and was able to access the property.

Bellis was found in a faeces-strewn living room with two empty bowls, while the other cat, Minnie, was in the kitchen where a litter tray full of faeces was also found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement to the court, the inspector said: “Bellis was bright, active and alert but in a poor body condition in a living room in which there were two bowls but neither had any food or water in them. In the kitchen was the small female cat, Minnie, who was also in poor body condition.”

Both cats were taken to a local veterinary practice for treatment.

In mitigation, the court was told that Elksnite was remorseful and was living a “chaotic lifestyle” at the time of the offences, but had now left an abusive relationship.

She was staying at addresses in Goole and Bridlington, where she was working, and thought she had made “appropriate arrangements” for the care of her cats when she was away.