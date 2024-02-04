Yorkshire woman charged following ‘hoax’ 999 call regarding a stabbing to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court
A 29-year-old woman from Sheffield has been charged following a 999 call she made about a stabbing which was later found to be a hoax.
Chantelle Sykes, from Pollard Crescent in Southey Green, has been charged with sending a letter/communication/article conveying false information, breach of bail conditions, and breach of a criminal behaviour order.
The charges relate to an incident on January 30, 2024 at around 10.30pm, when a 999 call was made to South Yorkshire Police reporting someone had been stabbed, which was later found to be a hoax.
Sykes has been bailed and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 20, 2024.
