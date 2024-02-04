All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Yorkshire woman charged following ‘hoax’ 999 call regarding a stabbing to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court

A 29-year-old woman from Sheffield has been charged following a 999 call she made about a stabbing which was later found to be a hoax.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 4th Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT
A police cordon surrounds a crime scene. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)A police cordon surrounds a crime scene. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
A police cordon surrounds a crime scene. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Chantelle Sykes, from Pollard Crescent in Southey Green, has been charged with sending a letter/communication/article conveying false information, breach of bail conditions, and breach of a criminal behaviour order.

The charges relate to an incident on January 30, 2024 at around 10.30pm, when a 999 call was made to South Yorkshire Police reporting someone had been stabbed, which was later found to be a hoax.

Sykes has been bailed and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 20, 2024.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.