The unknown men turned up and demanded the motocross bikes he was working on, but fled empty handed when he started hitting them with a piece of wood in self defence.
South Yorkshire Police is now investigating the attempted robbery and are appealing for witnesses and information.
One offender is described as a white male, approximately five feet, nine inches tall and of medium build. The bottom half of his face was covered with a red bandana, and he wore grey bottoms and a black puffer jacket.
A second offender was another white male, around five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed all in black, with a black puffer jacket, and his face was covered.
No description is available of the other two offenders.
Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 583 of 3 April or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.