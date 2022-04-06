The unknown men turned up and demanded the motocross bikes he was working on, but fled empty handed when he started hitting them with a piece of wood in self defence.

South Yorkshire Police is now investigating the attempted robbery and are appealing for witnesses and information.

One offender is described as a white male, approximately five feet, nine inches tall and of medium build. The bottom half of his face was covered with a red bandana, and he wore grey bottoms and a black puffer jacket.

A second offender was another white male, around five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed all in black, with a black puffer jacket, and his face was covered.

No description is available of the other two offenders.