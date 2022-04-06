Robbers flee empty-handed after man they threatened with a Samurai sword in Sheffield fights them off with a piece of wood

A man fixing motorbikes in his shed on a Sunday afternoon was threatened by masked men brandishing a Samurai sword.

By Emma Ryan
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:37 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 11:38 am

The unknown men turned up and demanded the motocross bikes he was working on, but fled empty handed when he started hitting them with a piece of wood in self defence.

South Yorkshire Police is now investigating the attempted robbery and are appealing for witnesses and information.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Man jailed over 'brutal and random' attacks after barging into strangers homes a...
South Yorkshire Police is investigating an attempted robbery and are appealing for witnesses and information. The incident happened on Sunday at around 4.30pm in the shed on Southey Hall Road in the Southey Green area of Sheffield.

One offender is described as a white male, approximately five feet, nine inches tall and of medium build. The bottom half of his face was covered with a red bandana, and he wore grey bottoms and a black puffer jacket.

A second offender was another white male, around five feet, eight inches tall with a medium build. He was dressed all in black, with a black puffer jacket, and his face was covered.

No description is available of the other two offenders.

Anyone with information which could assist with enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 583 of 3 April or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.