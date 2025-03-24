Yorkshire woman fined for walking her dog on Cleethorpes beach

A Yorkshire woman has been ordered to pay more than £300 after she walked her dog on Cleethorpes beach.

Katie Edwards was sentenced in her absence after she was due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court charged with breaching a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

It is not permitted to walk dogs on the beach between Good Friday and September 30 in Cleethorpes.

Edwards, 32, of Main Street, Pontefract, was said to have walked her dog on the beach on May 6 last year.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 legal costs and a victm surcharge of £40.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, from North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “It’s great to see action being taken by the courts in relation to PSPO breaches.

“These orders aren’t simply ways for the council to make money, they are there to protect the community surrounding them and ensure everyone has a welcoming and enjoyable time when in North East Lincolnshire.

“The WISE colleagues have been instrumental in this since starting in December 2023 and have had a massive impact in making the borough a better place.”