Yorkshire woman fined more than £1,000 and has electronics confiscated for blasting neighbours with 'extensive noise'

Stacey Simpson, of Wheatley was found guilty of a statutory noise nuisance which led to a fine of almost £1,100 and the confiscation of several high tech electronic items.

She did not attend Doncaster Magistrates Court but was proven to have breached the legal notice served to her by Doncaster Council Environmental Health Practitioners after an investigation in to a complaint of noise nuisance.

The penalty meted out was a fine of £440, costs of £612.80 and a victim surcharge of £44.

Councillor Joe Blackham, Portfolio holder for Enforcement, said: “It is clear, from this case, that the defendant showed a blatant disregard and disrespect for her neighbours.

"Common courtesy and the virtues of being a responsible citizen dictate that extensive noise is unacceptable.

“We also have a commitment and a legal duty to those who complain, providing us with information and intelligence to bring about cases like this.”

“Now that we’re approaching the summer months, garden parties and DIY are inevitable, but please do these things considerately.”

The courts instructed the seizure of some electrical items during the investigation into noise. These are held by the Enforcement Team until conclusion of court proceedings.

In some cases items can be claimed back by the owner once they have paid the seizure and storage fees. If items remain un-collected or if the Magistrates’ Court issued a forfeiture order, the equipment will be kept for a minimum of six months.

After that period, any items in good working order are donated to charities or given to individuals or families who may be in need of such items. These may be people who would otherwise be unable to afford to buy such equipment and these families are identified through working with the council’s Stronger Communities Teams.