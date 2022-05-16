Yorkshire motorhome sales company owner to face trial over alleged possession of CS gas canisters

Paul Simon Frankland, 57, appeared at York Crown Court today charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.
The charges refer to canisters of what were alleged to be CS gas found in his possession in December 2020.
Mr Frankland pleaded not guilty to the offences and will go on trial in September.
His defence will be based around his claim that he was not aware of the canisters' presence.
Mr Frankland and his wife Gill run Seekers Motorhome Sales and Harrogate Motorhome Sales from premises in Brompton on Swale, near Richmond. They previously offered a motorhome hire service.
CS or 'tear' gas, which causes a burning sensation in the eyes and nasal passages, can be deployed in the UK by the military and police to deal with riot and hostage situations, but has been rarely used in peacetime.