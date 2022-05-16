Filey Country Park dog attack: Man left needing stitches after being bitten on arm by Staffordshire bull terrier

North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident happened in Filey County Park at 3.20pm on Sunday May 8 when a man, described as aged in his early 50s, with glasses and shaven hair, was walking a brindle and brown coloured Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog, with a white chest.

"The dog approached another dog and its owner, and bit the owner on the right forearm, resulting in a laceration that needed stitches.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses and information, in particular, they’re appealing for information about the male owner of the dog, who left some details at the scene however unfortunately these details have not assisted in police locating him.

Filey Country Park

"We urge the owner of the dog to get in touch and anyone else who either witnessed the incident or can assist with identifying the owner of the Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1142 Upton.

"You can also email [email protected] If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.