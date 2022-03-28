Man hit by paraglider while walking in North Yorkshire as police investigate

North Yorkshire Police officers are attempting to track down the pilot after the collision, which happened at around 6.30pm on Thursday, March 24.
Police are urging witnesses and anyone who knows the pilot to come forward.
In a statement, the force said: “The victim was walking along Filey Brigg in Filey Country Park at around 6.30pm on Thursday, March 24 when a paraglider collided with him, causing him a broken nose and smashing his glasses.
“The glider was described as green and white in colour and was being piloted by a white man in his 40s, who was wearing a green helmet and dark clothing.”
Anyone who can assist police with their investigation and quote reference number 12220051316 or phone 101 or email [email protected]