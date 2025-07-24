Yorkshire woman in plea for truth over death of her mother during heart surgery

A daughter fighting for answers following her mother’s death at a Yorkshire hospital says she believes “the truth will out” following police and legal investigations.

Last month, Humberside Police confirmed it was investigating deaths of patients at Castle Hill Hospital, in Cottingham, who had undergone "transcatheter aortic valve implantation" or TAVI, between 2019, when it was introduced, and 2023.

A further six people are reported to have died there between July 2024 and March 2025 after undergoing the operation.

The keyhole procedure allows people considered too high risk or frail for open-heart surgery to have a new heart valve inserted via a catheter through a blood vessel, to replace a damaged one.

But by December 2021, concerns over the number of deaths were raised by a group of cardiologists, leading to reviews.

In 2023, the Royal College of Physicians were invited to review the deaths of 11 TAVI patients. The unpublished report found care was poor in six cases, including one which was “very poor”.

In the latter case “the death certification failed to reflect accurately the factors that contributed to the patient's death”.

The BBC has reported that two death certificates were issued in the case of Brian Holmes, 73, who underwent the procedure in 2019.

The original death certificate said Mr Holmes died of pneumonia and a failed TAVI, but a second said the primary cause of his death was pneumonia and severe aortic stenosis, a blocked heart valve. His family have now accused the hospital of trying to cover up what happened. Meanwhile, the daughter of a woman, who died in 2019 following a “poor” TAVI, said she’d spent five years fighting for answers.

They’d been told the op – which was being filmed for training purposes – would take around two hours and be “relatively straightforward”.

She said “After some time, though, a surgeon came out, covered in my mother’s blood, and said that there had been a complication and that they couldn’t stop her bleeding.”

Her mother had blood transfusions and was in intensive care for 24 hours, but continued to be extremely ill, even after being discharged. She was readmitted for tests, and the daughter remembers “somebody saying they thought the TAVI was leaking".

She added: “This caused friction as another doctor said it was just a complication with medication.”

Her mother then suffered a massive stroke and died, nearly seven weeks after the TAVI procedure.

The daughter, who wants to remain anonymous, said she was told the op hadn’t been filmed, only recently to be informed that it had, but the footage had been destroyed “out of respect” to her mother.

She said: “It all seemed to be delaying tactics and avoidance, perhaps hoping that I’d give up asking”.

The woman is one of seven patients, aged 75 to 87, represented by Hudgell Solicitors.

NHS Humber Health Partnership has written previously to families to invite them to discuss the individual cases. The risks of TAVI to frail and elderly patients were discussed prior to the procedure.