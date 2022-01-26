Yorkshire woman jailed after assaulting and robbing elderly man in his own home

Ashleigh Hunt, 24, of Morpeth Street, Hull, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, January 25, for sentencing.

The court heard how on Monday, May 10, 2021, Hunt preyed on the vulnerable nature of her victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She entered a property, assaulted an elderly man and stole his mobile phone and bank card.

Ashleigh Hunt

As a result of the incident, the man was left with severe bruising, swelling and bleeding at the hands of Hunt and needed medical treatment.

Detective Sergeant Andy Bradley said: “I’m really pleased with yesterday’s outcome; this was an extremely distressing incident for the victim who was subjected to an awful ordeal in their own home which should be a safe space.