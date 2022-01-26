Yorkshire woman jailed after assaulting and robbing elderly man in his own home

Ashleigh Hunt, 24, of Morpeth Street, Hull, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, January 25, for sentencing.
The court heard how on Monday, May 10, 2021, Hunt preyed on the vulnerable nature of her victim.
She entered a property, assaulted an elderly man and stole his mobile phone and bank card.
As a result of the incident, the man was left with severe bruising, swelling and bleeding at the hands of Hunt and needed medical treatment.
Detective Sergeant Andy Bradley said: “I’m really pleased with yesterday’s outcome; this was an extremely distressing incident for the victim who was subjected to an awful ordeal in their own home which should be a safe space.
“Although the memory of this incident will live with the victim, I hope that this sentence will give them some form of comfort that Ashleigh Hunt will now be spending eight years in jail.”