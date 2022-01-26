Woman, 33, pushed over and knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack on night out in Barnsley

Police are trying to trace witnesses who saw a young woman being attacked on a New Year's Eve night out in Barnsley.

By Grace Newton
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:51 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 11:52 am

The 33-year-old woman was knocked unconscious when she was pushed over from behind and struck her head on the pavement on Peel Street at 2am on January 1.

The attack has been described as 'unprovoked'.

Sergeant Neil Crossland from South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation was launched following the report being made and enquiries and CCTV work has taken place since.

Peel Street, Barnsley

“The victim sustained swelling and bruising to her face, later receiving treatment at hospital.

“We are now appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage and information that may be able to help us progress our enquiries.

“If you believe you can help please call 101 quoting incident number 315 of 1 January 2022.”