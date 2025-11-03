Yorkshire woman jailed after stealing £70,000 from her frail grandfather

A Yorkshire woman who stole more than £70,000 from her frail grandfather - and invested another £50,000 in a scam - has been jailed for 18 months.

Madeline Shaw was trusted to act as lasting power of attorney for her frail grandfather, giving her control over his finance and property.

The 32-year-old claimed the money was used for days out with her grandfather and to refurbish his home, but police found no evidence of any work taking place.

In total, £125,000 was moved from his bank account into hers, however she pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position in relation to £71,600.

Shaw, of Borrowby near Thirsk, claimed the remaining £53,000 was used to invest in property for her grandfather’s benefit that turned out to be a scam. Her plea was accepted at York Crown Court on August 12, and she was sentenced on Monday (Oct 3).

The fraud was uncovered when her grandfather died and solicitors acting for his beneficiaries found money was missing from his bank account.

North Yorkshire Police launched an investigation and financial investigators were able to show that shortly after being given power of attorney, transfers amounting to £99,590 were moved from Shaw’s grandfather’s bank account into her own bank account.

This was followed by further transfers of £20,000 to another bank account, which were then transferred back to Shaw’s own account, further cash withdrawals totalling £4,490 were found along with a number of smaller payments made to companies including Next Directory and Fabletics.

Despite claiming she had asked local traders on Facebook to carry out works at her grandfather’s home, she was unable to provide the names, any documentation or any evidence of the work carried out.

A home assessment carried out to adapt his home for his safety found the home required so much work they were unable to carry out any safety improvements due to the major refurbishment that was required before any such work could be considered.

Following his move into a care home, Shaw also failed to provide basic personal toiletries requested by carers.

Concerns about Shaw’s handling of her grandfather’s finances were also referred to the Office of Public Guardian resulting in his accounts being frozen to prevent further loss while they carried out an investigation.

Investigating officer, PC Emma Harris of North Yorkshire Police Economic Crime Unit, said: “Madeline Shaw betrayed the trust placed in her to act in her frail grandfather’s interests and ensure his money was used for his benefit.

“She has lied about what she did with his money but thankfully, when faced with the evidence has pleaded guilty and is now facing the consequences.”