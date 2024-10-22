Yorkshire woman needed plastic surgery after being attacked by her Cane Corso family dog
On Friday (Oct 18), South Yorkshire Police responded to a report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a Yorkshire woman in her 30s had been attacked by a dog in her home.
According to the ambulance service the woman was at home, laid on the sofa with her Cane Corso.
When her second family dog has approached, the Cane Corso has begun to aggressively attack the other dog, causing serious harm to the woman.
The woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but required plastic surgery to repair the injuries on her face.
The following day, on Saturday (Oct 19), South Yorkshire Police received another report that another Cane Corso had bitten its owner as she tried to separate a fight between the Cane Corso and an XL Bully at the property.
The woman needed to go to hospital to treat her injuries.
Both dogs were seized by the police on the day of their incidents and signed over to the police by their owners.
Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney explains more, she said: “We are approaching a time of year where routines may change, children may be off school, dressing up in costumes and you may have more visitors to your home, or planned events.
“It is important as an owner you put measures in place to protect you, your family and your pets.
“Dogs that have experienced stress or anxiety can take a few days to return to their normal behaviour, it is important to be aware of changes in your dog’s actions and reflect your routine to keep everyone safe.”