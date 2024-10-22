A Yorkshire woman was left in need of plastic surgery after being attacked by her family pet, a Cane Corso.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday (Oct 18), South Yorkshire Police responded to a report from Yorkshire Ambulance Service that a Yorkshire woman in her 30s had been attacked by a dog in her home.

According to the ambulance service the woman was at home, laid on the sofa with her Cane Corso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When her second family dog has approached, the Cane Corso has begun to aggressively attack the other dog, causing serious harm to the woman.

The woman was rushed to hospital by ambulance, but required plastic surgery to repair the injuries on her face.

The following day, on Saturday (Oct 19), South Yorkshire Police received another report that another Cane Corso had bitten its owner as she tried to separate a fight between the Cane Corso and an XL Bully at the property.

The woman needed to go to hospital to treat her injuries.

Both dogs were seized by the police on the day of their incidents and signed over to the police by their owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney explains more, she said: “We are approaching a time of year where routines may change, children may be off school, dressing up in costumes and you may have more visitors to your home, or planned events.

“It is important as an owner you put measures in place to protect you, your family and your pets.