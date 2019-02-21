Yorkshire woman who attacked her own grandfather finally jailed after police manhunt

A West Yorkshire woman who was being hunted by police after the Court of Appeal jailed her for four years in her absence has been arrested.

Sherie Leigh North will start serving her jail sentence today (Thurs) after being arrested on a warrant following the appeal judges' decision on Tuesday to alter her unduly lenient two-year suspended prison sentence for robbing her own grandfather.

The 23-year-old, of Harden Grove, Ravenscliffe, Bradford, and her boyfriend Scott Cross, 34, of Wharncliffe Crescent, Eccleshill, Bradford, twice attacked her grandfather at his flat in the city last year.

During the first robbery in September Cross held a hammer near to the pensioner's face before he was tipped out of bed and the pair fled with jewellery and £160 in cash.

Four days later the couple targeted the same victim, but this time left empty-handed.

Cross, who admitted a spate of robberies, was jailed for nine years with an extended licence period of five years when the pair were sentenced in December.

Drug-user North, who was said to have been under the influence of Cross, originally received a two-year jail sentence, suspended for 24 months, but breach proceedings were started against her by the probation service after she failed to comply with the terms of the order.

North was not brought into the dock at Bradford Crown Court this morning for her breach proceedings after her solicitor advocate John Bottomley told the judge that he had not yet had a chance to speak to his client in the cells and she did not yet know about the Court of Appeal's decision to jail her.

After the probation service representative formally withdrew the breach proceedings Judge Neil Davey QC said the crown court's involvement was now at an end and it only remained for Mr Bottomley to go and see his client to explain her position.

No details were revealed in court about where and when North had been arrested.

Following the Court of Appeal ruling the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC MP said:"North terrorised her own grandfather to feed her drug addiction. I hope that a custodial sentence gives North time to reflect on her actions and overcome her addiction."