Communities are "fed up" with seeing people getting away with blatant crime, the Home Secretary has said, meeting with shop workers in Yorkshire to pledge a crackdown in the nation’s town centres.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvette Cooper, on a visit to Morrisons in Rothwell yesterday, met with supermarket staff who shared their experience of assaults and abuse by gangs of shoplifters in the region.

West Yorkshire saw a 14 per cent increase in reports of shoplifting in the year to June, official figures outline, while the wider region topped 19 per cent in a near all-time high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Cooper met with Morrisons chief executive Rami Baitiéh, who is working closely with policing teams to ban repeat offenders and with a drop already seen over recent weeks.

Labour has pledged a crackdown on town centre crime

This was a challenge over the safety of staff, he told The Yorkshire Post, but also a feeling of safety as gangs make their way through stores - and at a cost of many millions each year.

"The products that are stolen, somebody has to pay for them," he added. "Honest customers pay for them, colleagues pay for them, the Government pays for them."

And Home Secretary Ms Cooper, pledging a crackdown on criminality, said: "People are really fed up with seeing other people getting away with crimes. That is not fair on law abiding people across our towns and communities. People committing crimes have to end up paying the price."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chancellor set out funding in last month's budget to focus on retail crime, with £100,000 towards training, £5m over three years to fund a specialist team and improve intelligence, and £2m towards a shared resource for police and businesses to work together.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

The Government has also committed to making assaults on shopworkers a criminal offence and will scrap a £200 shoplifting 'threshold', which means many crimes aren't reported.

Mak Chishty, a former Met Police commander with Scotland Yard, outlined how the supermarket giant is working closely with police to tackle the challenge.

"We have a policy to report every crime," he said. "Morrisons is not a safe place to steal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Home Secretary, who met with shopworkers and CCTV operators at the South Leeds store, heard about their experiences. The rise, she outlined, was largely down to criminal gangs rather than struggling families in a cost-of-living crisis. And along with a rise in reports of shoplifting and theft, there was a "big increase" in assaults and abuse against shop workers.

"Criminal gangs have come to know this is an easy way to make money and they're getting away with it," she said. "That's why we need stronger action. To make sure if you've got someone stealing again and again that it's taken seriously."

And when it came to the human impact, she said it was a "disgrace" and "completely unacceptable" that shop workers should come to harm.