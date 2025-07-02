A husband who tried to kill his wife with a crossbow before repeatedly stabbing her told her ‘you are dying tonight’.

Stephen Carr has been jailed for 17 years for attempted murder following the horrifying attack in the couple’s home in Strensall, York.

The 57-year-old was found guilty of attempted murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court and was sentenced on Wednesday (Jul 2).

The court heard how Carr violently attacked his wife first with a compound bow and then with a kitchen knife and told her: “You are dying tonight.”

After chasing her around the family home with a bow and arrow, he followed her into their bedroom and plunged a kitchen knife into her six times as she pleaded for her life while calling 999.

Fearing at an attack from her husband after she saw him at their door with a bow and arrow, she fled to their bedroom.

His wife managed to hide under the bed covers and break some of the arrows to prevent them from being used on her, but he fired three arrows which he had found.

It was then she managed to call 999, and she told police: “He’s got a bow, he’s got a compound bow… DON’T KILL ME STEVE PLEASE. DO NOT KILL ME. PLEASE! THINK OF YOUR MUM”.

Stephen Carr's attack was captured by CCTV in his own home | NYP

She told the police call handler what was happening as her husband stabbed for while she was in the foetal position on the floor.

He then retreated to the garden shed where he was later found by police officers as his wife was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary where she had surgery.

He sent a WhatsApp message to his wife after the brutal assault in which he said: “I’m glad I didn’t do what I wanted to do. I did say you were pushing me to far [sic]. My bag [sic] sorry.”

In interviews, Carr failed to provide any account for the attack, but said during his trial he followed his wife around the house drawing the bow to scare her into leaving him alone, as he stated she was controlling him.

He suggested that this was a build-up of pressure of working full time, his caring responsibilities for his elderly mother and his dependence on alcohol.

He said he never intended to kill his wife and that if he wanted to kill her with the bow, his skills as an archer would allow him to do so.

Stephen Carr | NYP

When asked about the repeated use of a knife causing six significant stab wounds to her back, Carr suggested he had “blacked out”.

The prosecution was able to show that this violent attack with multiple weapons was by someone who was overwhelmed, drunk and angry, and developed an intention to kill his wife having lost all ability of self-control.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathan Sygrove, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “Domestic violence takes many forms - the fact Carr has ultimately been jailed for attempted murder underlines just how serious incidents can be.

“It’s hard to imagine the terror the victim felt being shot at with a bow and arrows, then set on with a knife by her own husband.

“This was also a harrowing incident for our officers and control room staff who responded to the 999 call, and their professionalism ensured Carr was promptly located and arrested before anything further could happen.

