Armed police swooped on a Yorkshire street in just three minutes after being alerted to a man with a knife.

South Yorkshire Police said it was contacted by a concerned member of the public at around 3pm on Tuesday (Jun 3) who had seen a man down an alleyway with a knife on Florence Avenue in Balby, near Doncaster.

Armed officers were on patrol in the area when the call came in and arrested a man and discovered a kitchen knife.

The 40-year-old man was taken to custody and charged.

Firearms Inspector Blake said: “Our officers’ priority is to protect the public and the communities they serve.

“Every day they put themselves in harm’s way on the frontline, and without hesitation attended, approached and arrested a man carrying a knife.

Officers arrested the man within minutes | SYP

“Knife crime will not be tolerated across South Yorkshire, and we will ensure that those carrying weapons and posing a risk of fear or harm are put before the courts.

“This man’s life changed within minutes and within less than 24 hours, he will have appeared before court. Think, who are you protecting in carrying a knife, because you are not protecting yourself.