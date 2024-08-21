Neighbours on Westbury Road, Bradford, reported hearing "screams" coming from the home after around five fire engines and a dozen ambulances arrived just after 2am.

A floral tribute saying "Have fun in heaven, we will miss you" has been left at the scene of a 'deliberate' house fire where a woman and three kids died.

The heartbreaking note, placed atop a set of purple and white flowers, was put outside the remains of the property following the blaze in the early hours of this morning.

Others saw smoke "billowing out of the house" and smelled "burned rubber" as the property went up in flames.

Aerial views of the house on Westbury Road, Bradford, in which a woman and three children died in a deliberate fire started in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed today (Weds) that a 29-year-old woman was tragically pronounced dead at the scene while two girls, aged nine and one, and a boy, aged five, later died in hospital.

A 39-year-old man, who was also critically injured in the fire, was arrested on suspicion of murder, in what police believe was a 'domestic-related' incident.

One neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "'Flames and smoke were coming out of house. We were shocked.

"There was really thick smoke coming up the street. It filled the whole area. It looked foggy. It was overwhelming.

"You could hear screaming. I was scared to go up there to see because you don't know what's happening. It's a massive thing that's gone on. It's scary."

"My husband went up the street to see if he could help. He could see it was a house fire as there were flames and smoke coming out of it. The fire was blazing.

"But firefighters and police told him to stand back and not put himself in danger. There were other residents trying to help too.

"He said he'd seen two firefighters run into the home."

Another local resident, who didn't want to be named, said: "There was a large police presence. I believe at least 15 police vehicles were there.

"I also saw about six ambulances and at least four or five fire engines. I think it could have been a serious house fire.

"We live down the street and we're near the scene. It's still all blocked off this morning."

A further resident said: "It woke me up. I heard the sirens at 2am or 3am in the morning.

"Smoke was billowing out of the house. I knew something had happened and it was not good. There was a bad smell. It smelled like burned rubber."

Other locals revealed their horror at the loss of the four people in the fire.

They said: "I did wake up and I saw all police incident vans. My nephew, who lives opposite, rang the fire brigade.