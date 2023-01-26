Young girl has clothing ripped in dog attack as owner racially abuses her father

A young girl had her clothing ripped after a dog tried to bite her in Yorkshire, police have said.

The small black dog attempted to bite the little girl as she walked along Hardy Street in Hull at around 3pm on December 13, Humberside Police said. The girl was not injured by the dog, but her clothing was torn and she was left shaken by the incident.

When her father spoke with the dog owner, he was hit with the dog’s lead and racially abused, officers said. They are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “The dog, wearing a grey and blue coat and harness, was being walked by a man who was wearing blue jeans and an orange/red coat and grey hat. He was wearing glasses and had a beard.

Police are investigating the incident

