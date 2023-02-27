A man who ‘stole the childhood’ of a young girl he sexually abused has been jailed for 10 years following a trial.

Christian Wood, 43, will also serve a further three years on licence after his release from prison after he was found guilty of sexual assault of a child under 13, three counts of sexual activity with a child, assault by penetration and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by a jury on February 3 following a one-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how Wood, formerly of Havant in Hampshire, had groomed one of his victims over a number of years, touching her inappropriately before engaging in sexual activity with her. As she got older, he moved onto another younger victim who he groomed online and asked for sexual favours.

One of the victim’s personal impact statements, read in court, explains how Wood’s actions ruined her life. It said: “I have lost my childhood. My memories have been overtaken by the sickening abuse I experienced, the abuse you put me through. I don’t remember the good times. You damaged my mental health, my mood, and my motivation. I have made several attempts to end my life because of the abuse and trauma I was subjected to.

Christian Wood has been jailed for 10 years

“You abused your power of trust and because of that I now have severe trust issues. This has impacted my ability to form different types of relationships, including family and friends. I am constantly on edge, searching for the negatives, risks and threats in all situations. Things I once used to enjoy have now become triggers and reminders of the disgusting abuse that you put me through.

“The relationship that has been destroyed the most is the one with myself. This is me gaining my power and voice back. I am going to learn how to deal with this. I am free. I am going to thrive, and you are going to rot.”

Investigating Officer PC David Beck said: “At the heart of this investigation are two victims who have had their childhood stolen and lives affected forever. Wood’s offending was sinister and manipulative, distancing his victims from family and loved ones – one of the victims recalled how he alienated her from her father.

“No child should experience what Wood’s two victims have suffered, no child should suffer abuse. Their bravery and courage throughout this investigation has been incredible. They have showed that they have a voice and they’re no longer afraid.

“Wood showed no remorse for his actions, and even after inflicting abuse on the victims for years, still pleaded not guilty and subjected them to relive every experience at trial. He is a vile human being who will now spend years in prison. I hope the sentencing of Wood provides the victims with some sort of closure and helps them rebuild their lives.”

Wood was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

