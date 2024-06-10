Young man dies after crash into wall in Yorkshire as police launch investigation
South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision in the Swinton area of Rotherham.
At 11.35pm on Saturday June 8, officers were called to Racecourse Road in Swinton to reports of a single vehicle crash.
It is reported that after travelling along Rockingham Road from the Woodman roundabout, a grey Seat Exeo collided with a wall on Racecourse Road at the junction with Church Street and Rockingham Road.
The driver of the Seat, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, police confirmed.
Officers believe that prior to the fatal crash, the Seat was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on Warren Vale.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We are asking for any witnesses to the fatal collision or prior collision and any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with information or dashcam footage to come forward.
“You can report information to us online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1085 of 8 June 2024.
“You can access our online portal here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
“Dash cam footage can be submitted to [email protected].
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”