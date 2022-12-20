Officers are appealing for witnessed following a fatal crash in Yorkshire.

The crash on the A164 between the Skidby roundabout and Bentley happened at around 9.15pm on Monday December 19, police said.

A 26-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was reported that a grey Ford Focus was travelling towards Bentley when it collided with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Skidby.

Officers are appealing for witnessed following a road traffic collision on the A164 between the Skidby roundabout and Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Ford sadly died at the scene, the driver of the Vauxhall sustained minor injuries.

Two passengers in the Vauxhall sustained injuries, one of them serious, but not life-threatening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our sympathies are with his family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time”, Humberside Police said in a statement.