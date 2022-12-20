The crash on the A164 between the Skidby roundabout and Bentley happened at around 9.15pm on Monday December 19, police said.
A 26-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in the collision.
It was reported that a grey Ford Focus was travelling towards Bentley when it collided with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Skidby.
The driver of the Ford sadly died at the scene, the driver of the Vauxhall sustained minor injuries.
Two passengers in the Vauxhall sustained injuries, one of them serious, but not life-threatening.
"Our sympathies are with his family who are being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time”, Humberside Police said in a statement.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision to contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 519 of 19 December 2022.”