Young van driver, 26, dies in collision with car in Swinton, near Rotherham

The collision occurred at Warren Vale, Swinton

South Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.40pm, a white Ford Transit Connect van was being driven along Warren Vale, travelling towards Swinton after the junction with Kilnhurst Road. The driver was then in collision with a grey Volkswagen Polo, travelling in the opposite direction.

"The 26-year-old driver of the van was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by our officers at this time.

"The driver of the Polo, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious chest injuries. The second occupant of the Polo, a 30-year-old man, suffered minor injuries."