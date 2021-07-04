Young van driver, 26, dies in collision with car in Swinton, near Rotherham

South Yorkshire Police said: "At 11.40pm, a white Ford Transit Connect van was being driven along Warren Vale, travelling towards Swinton after the junction with Kilnhurst Road. The driver was then in collision with a grey Volkswagen Polo, travelling in the opposite direction.
"The 26-year-old driver of the van was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family is being supported by our officers at this time.
"The driver of the Polo, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious chest injuries. The second occupant of the Polo, a 30-year-old man, suffered minor injuries."
Anyone who witnessed either vehicle prior to the crash, or who has dashcam footage, is asked to contact [email protected] quoting incident number 1119 of July 3.