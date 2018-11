Have your say

A MAN who was stabbed during an incident In Cross Gates remains in a stable condition in hospital today.

The 39-year-old man was found with a stab injury after police were called to Marshall Street in Cross Gates on Wednesday afternoon (Nov 21)

Marshall Street, Cross Gates.

Police said a 29-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm are being held in custody.

A police scene remains in place on Marshall Street today (Nov 22) as police enquiries continue.