Cubley Hall, in Penistone, has refurbished its events space, bar and seating area in the hopes of attracting more weddings, private functions and music events.

The cost of its £25,000 refurbishment has been half covered by a Rural Business Grant, secured through Barnsley Council’s Enterprising Barnsley programme, with all the work now complete.

Owner of Cubley Hall John Wigfield said: “The significant improvements we’ve made to our beautiful old country house venue will enable us to better meet the needs of customers, host a wider variety of events and attract more bookings.

Left to right: Enterprising Barnsley business advisor Rachel Fletcher with Cubley Hall’s John Wigfield and Nicki O’Mahony.

“Like everyone in the hospitality sector, we’ve been working hard to rebuild the business after Covid and the economic pressures we’ve all faced since then. These upgrades have tackled some very stubborn, practical issues which have basically been holding us back."

A rise in bookings and enquiries already seen by the firm has meant the business has created three new jobs.