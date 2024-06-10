Fire crews from across Yorkshire are currently on the scene of a blaze at Dalton Mills in Keighley.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said ten crews are in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills in Keighley.

The fire was reported at 7.14am on Monday June 10, the service said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This fire is currently on the 3rd and 4th floors of the building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said ten crews are in attendance at a fire at Dalton Mills in Keighley.

Crews are using hose reels and jets to tackle the flames.