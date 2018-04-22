Day-by-day forecast: What does this week's weather look like in Yorkshire?

We've had snow, we've had rain, we've had sun and we've had thunder, but what comes next for Yorkshire?

Yorkshire weather

The Met Office are predicting that the week will start of fine, with the odd chance of rain on Monday, with temperatures slipping as the week progresses.

There's a high pollen count all week, so be sure to check our top tips of hay fever sufferers, as well as high UV levels, even though it will be a much cloudier week in general.

Here's your day-by-day forecast for next week:

MONDAY

Monday is set to be a much cooler day. with highs of 14C predicted by the Met Office.

There are set to be prolonged spells of cloud with the chance of light rain, particularly late in the evening.

TUESDAY

Cloudy for the large part with highs of 13C.

WEDNESDAY

Similar to Tuesday in terms of the top temperature but with more sunny intervals in what is otherwise another cloudy day.

THURSDAY

Another cloudy day but the Met Office are predicting that it could be sunny in the early morning, around 7am.

Top temperatures of around 12C.

FRIDAY

Highs again of 12C with cloudy spells for large parts of the day, with the odd sunny interval in the afternoon and the chance of light rain in the evening.