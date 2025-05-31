Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the case of the one I’ve seen very recently, there’s also the fact they’re saying something I know can’t possibly be true. However, unfortunately, the quality of the fakery is good enough that there will be people who believe the deepfake of Peter Hargreaves (one of the founders of Hargreaves Lansdown) and will be sucked into a WhatsApp scam.

I should start by saying that neither of the founders of HL - Peter Hargreaves or Stephen Lansdown - are on social media. Neither of them have investment WhatsApp groups – and HL doesn’t either. If you come across someone claiming to be anything along these lines, it’s a scam. The business has been in touch with the social media sites since these scams started appearing, and over 600 adverts have been taken down. However, unfortunately, when these are so-called ‘fan pages’, it’s much harder to get them stopped.

This is far from the only scam of this kind. High profile people associated with various investment companies and fund managers have had deepfakes produced, with the same aim - getting people to sign up to bogus WhatsApp groups. It’s part of a wave of investment scams that are increasingly moving online – particularly to social media.

Investment fraud is a growing risk. According to UKFinance, although the number of cases fell by a quarter in 2024, loses grew by over a third – to £144 million. It means it’s worth being aware of the newer risks, so you can protect yourself from them.

Another variation on the theme is where scammers post a slick video, showing a luxury lifestyle, and telling people they can have a taste of the high life if they sign up. Once they’ve joined the group, scammers will use it to target them and persuade them to ‘invest’ – so they hand over their money.

In some cases, they’ll persuade you to open an ‘account’ online, using credit card details and your driving licence. You will be asked to make a minimum deposit, and once you have done that, the criminals will get in touch to persuade you to deposit more. You’ll never see any of this money again – and they’ll have vital personal information too.

They will often use the details you gave to sign up to contact you direct and run what’s known as a ‘boiler room’ scam. They’ll use high-pressure selling tactics to get you to buy ‘investments'. They might, for example, tell you it’s only available for a limited time, so you feel rushed into making a decision.

The scammers may be carrying out a ‘pump and dump’ scheme, where they personally invest in a penny stock, use pressure techniques to drive up the price, and then sell their stake and run – leaving investors with relatively worthless stock. In other cases, the investments they’re selling don’t exist at all – the criminals are just taking your money.

In recent years, a version of the boiler room has grown, where the ‘investment’ is some sort of crypto currency. Some of these are ‘pump and dump’ schemes, some are entirely fictitious coins, invented by the caller, and some pretend to sell legitimate coins – it’s just that any money you send them won’t be used to buy anything, they’ll just cut and run.

There’s also the risk of clone firm scams. The old school version is where people will call or send letters and pretend to be from a legitimate business in order to get hold of your money. The newer version is where criminals copy the website of a reputable company, so people will try to invest with the firm, and unwittingly transfer their money to a criminal. You will tend to be directed to these sites by clicking through links on social media or email attachments.

It's worrying to hear that the scammers are stepping up their game, so it’s worth getting to grips with the best ways to protect yourself. There are often fundamental signs that they may not be who they say they are. Legitimate investment companies won’t call you promoting an investment out of the blue. They don’t run WhatsApp schemes claiming to know the secret of beating the market. They won’t put you under pressure, or tell you it’s only available for a limited time. Real firms won’t tell you that the investment is a secret or ask you not to tell anyone about it. If you spot any of these things, they’re the hallmarks of a scammer.

The deal itself can be a red flag. The old adage holds true that if it seems to be too good to be true, it probably is. It might be tricky to know what kind of investment returns are too good to be true, so as a rough rule of thumb, if they offer you better returns than you can get on savings, but tell you there’s no risk, this should ring alarm bells. There is always a trade-off between risk and potential reward, so anything guaranteeing high returns isn’t what it seems.

If in doubt, it’s always better to err on the side of caution, and assume something is a scam. If someone claims to be from a legitimate firm, contact that company with details you already have and ask about the investment opportunity. If you’re approached by someone offering something you want to invest in anyway, do so separately via a legitimate and trusted firm. You shouldn’t be buying crypto currency from someone on the back of a social media video.

If you’ve been the victim of a scam, act as quickly as possible. You should report it to the police via 101, and make a report on the Action Fraud website. Tell your bank’s fraud department and let them know if you have handed over any account details or card numbers, so they can protect your account. If you have disclosed any passwords, change them.

It sounds scary, but the best approach is to understand the risks, assume all contact out of the blue is a scam, and only use trusted professionals who can prove who they are. The more sophisticated the scammers get, the harder investors need to work to protect themselves. But it can start with the basic assumption that famous faces from the world of finance aren’t interested in setting up Whatsapp groups to share their secrets.

Pension investments

Some 6 in 10 people don’t know their pension is invested, so they risk missing a golden opportunity to take control of their retirement planning.

Typically, workplace pension members are automatically put into a default fund, which isn’t going to be completely wrong for you, but takes a very moderate approach to risk throughout your life. Some people will want to focus more on growth – especially in the early years – and are prepared to take on the additional risk that comes alongside that.

Given that investment returns have a huge influence on people’s pension outcome, millions of people could be retiring with less than they need – in part because they didn’t realise there was a way for their contributions to work harder.

