Juliette Jackson, frontwoman of The Big Moon, recalls a point where the band thought everyone would forget about them.

“I remember during Covid, there was like a year when nobody did any gigs and we came back afterwards – and I can’t remember what our first show was – but we were all absolutely certain that nobody would know who we were any more and that nobody would be there. Luckily, we were completely wrong.”

Having an acclaimed album will do wonders to keep you in mind and that’s exactly what The Big Moon delivered with Here Is Everything in 2022.

The Big Moon: Fern Ford, Celia Archer, Soph Nathan and Juliette Jackson.

Fans heading to see the four-pece at Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire later this month, though, might want to get into the habit of vocal exercises now. Jackson will of course be giving it her all during the headline slot, but she might need a bit of support. “We're going to be very buzzed up because we're headlining, and overexcited – and I'm going to be eight months pregnant.”

"I'm going to have a reduced lung capacity and I'm hoping that the crowd are going to do all the singing for me,” she says, posing it like a question.

The Big Moon began in 2014 and were soon nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2017 for debut album Love In The 4th Dimension, and are known to fans for indie anthems including Barcelona, Trouble and Your Light.

Now, 11 years on from forming in London, guitarist Soph Nathan, bassist Celia Archer, drummer Fern Ford and Jackson are like a “weird family,” she says.

Deer Shed in North Yorkshire. Picture by James Drury

Deer Shed returns to Baldersby Park in Topcliffe for four days from July 25 and The Big Moon headline alongside Kae Tempest and Wunderhorse, with other bands on the bill including Idlewild, Joan As Police Woman, Big Special, The Unthanks, with comedians such as Hull’s Lucy Beaumont.

Summer music festivals are not only a huge part of British culture but they also provide important business for bands at all stages of their careers.

Juliette says: "It keeps the whole ecosystem of bands going, actually, in the same way that small venues do, because with festivals, obviously the line-ups are so big, you can get booked quite early on in your career and play quite low down a bill. Sometimes it's your first experience playing on a really big stage or to a really big crowd and you get to experience a much bigger production, and it's also just a really nice way to see your friends. Backstage, all the bands are running into each other, people that you've known for years but maybe you only see them every summer, just on a festival circuit, and I really enjoy that.”

Looking back at past bills and seeing your band’s position in them is also a good way of charting progress – the band also performed on the main stage at Deer Park in 2023.

Hull comedian Lucy Beaumont.

Meanwhile the Here Is Everything album – which followed Walking Like We Do from 2020 – was recorded around and inspired by frontwoman Juliette Jackson’s previous pregnancy and early motherhood.

"It's amazing and always surprising, somehow,” Jackson reflects, of the their success in recent years. “Maybe that just speaks to my imposter syndrome or self-doubt, but it never stops being amazing that songs that I write in my pants in my bedroom, about things that I feel resonate with other people and how they feel, (are well-received), and I'm really proud of it.

"I absolutely love the feeling of hearing a song or a lyric or a sentence in a book, or just something that resonates with what exactly I'm going through. I love that feeling of something being explained but it's like a kind of relief – that you can stop worrying that you're a weirdo, because we are all weirdos!”

Much has been said and written about how difficult the music business is now, with rising costs threatening not only independent venues but artists themselves.

"It's definitely difficult to keep going and there is a constant pressure of: whatever you do next, it needs to work out. Because things are just more expensive,” says Jackson, including recording, equipment, crew and lights. “Whereas the fees that you get paid for playing shows haven't gone up as much. It's a constant juggle but at the same time, I think we're really lucky that we've been doing this for so long and at the time we started, it wasn't easy but it was easier than it is now. I don't know what my life would be like if I was starting the band right now. The things that labels prioritise are different and the things that people are looking for are different.”

She hears about new artists having to create their own following on TikTok before they get signed, for example.

Happily, The Big Moon can focus on the music – and more is on the way.

"That's what I'm doing today, actually,” says Jackson. “Trying to sing songs in a very sweaty room while pregnant.”