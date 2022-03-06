Homes Under The Hammer star Martin Roberts breaks down in tears after Costco denies him bulk buying Calpol to send to children in Ukraine

Speaking to camera outside Costco, he said: "Like you I'm at a loss as to what I can do to help when it comes to what's going on in Ukraine."

"So, I've come to Costco to buy lots of things. Nappies, Tampax, things for kids and I've been trying to buy Calpol. Now, I know there is some sort of sicko limit," he said, "I don't know what you might do with lots of Calpol but something, obviously."

He added: "I had a word with the management and asked them to relax the rules but they couldn't so some people in the queues around me bought more bottles for me so I got four more but everyone is trying to do their bit."

He then broke down in tears and added: "The thing about Calpol ... in the mouth of a child that needs it ... who wonders what the hell is going on in some refugee camp somewhere."