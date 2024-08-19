The UK “should be proud” of British weapons being used by Ukraine, despite the country’s incursion into Russia, Defence Secretary John Healey has said.

Mr Healey said Ukraine’s right to self-defence includes carrying out operations inside Russia, as long as they are compliant with international law.

Ukrainian troops have been in the Kursk border region of Russia since 6 August in a bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s forces had been grinding away at the front in the east of Ukraine, but were caught off guard by Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s bold offensive across the border.

A destroyed Russian tank outside Ukrainian-controlled Russian town of Sudzha, Kursk region. (Photo by YAN DOBRONOSOV/AFP via Getty Images)

It is the biggest foreign incursion into Russia since the Second World War.

On Thursday, Ukrainian forces said they had seized the town of Sudzha, six miles from the border.

With a pre-war population of roughly 5,000, it is the biggest town to fall to Ukraine’s troops since the incursion began.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Mr Healey said: “The bold incursion by Ukrainian troops into Russia in recent days – to defend against further Russian strikes on Ukrainian towns and cities – has exposed vulnerabilities in Russia’s military and put Putin under pressure.

“Let me be very clear: under Article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has a clear right of self-defence against Russia’s illegal attacks.

“Providing international law is followed, that does not rule out operations inside Russia.”

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP added: “We should be proud of Britain’s support for Ukraine’s struggle. We should be proud that British-donated equipment, in the hands of brave Ukrainians on the front line, is helping them to defend their country and push back Putin.”

The UK is one of the leading donors to Ukraine, providing lethal and non-lethal weaponry, including tanks, air defence systems and long-range precision strike missiles.

Referring also to the conflict in the Middle East, Mr Healey said global uncertainty “has ratcheted up”.

He said: “With these conflicts at a crossroads, the stakes are higher than ever. And it is a reminder, here in Britain, of the importance of being secure at home and strong abroad. After just six weeks as Britain’s Defence Secretary, I am more certain than ever that the defence of the UK – and of Europe – starts in Ukraine.

“Because if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop there, and others like him will be emboldened.

“So we will stand by our brave Ukrainian friends for as long as it takes. Britain is united for Ukraine.

“We will not step back at this critical moment.

“As a new Government, we will play a renewed role on the world stage alongside our Nato allies. To stand up to autocrats like Putin and stand for stability and rules-based international order.”

In the latest fighting, Ukraine has attacked two key bridges in the Kursk region.

Analysts say that the offensive aims to draw Russian troops from the eastern front and seize territory that could be used as a bargaining chip in future peace talks.

