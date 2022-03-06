Vladimir Putin may have cancer, claims former Royal Navy chief

Retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry believes Vladimir Putin is unwell, and that has prompted him to act now. Here he attends a meeting with the head of Russia's Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 2, 2022. (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Now retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry made the claim during a debate with schoolchildren in Portsmouth on Friday evening at an event attended by the Defence Correspondent of the Portsmouth News - a sister title to The Yorkshire Post - Tom Cotterill.

In his address to those attending the seminar hosted by Portsmouth Grammar School, Rear Admiral Parry gave a startlingly honest account of his own interpretation of why President Putin is doing what he's doing, chief among his thoughts that the Russian dictator may be gravely ill.

Former Navy chief Rear Admiral Chris Parry told a group of schoolchildren that he believes Vladimir Putin may have cancer, hence his decision to invade Ukraine with such haste. Here he speaks during his address to the nation at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 21, 2022. (Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

During the virtual seminar, Falklands veteran and highly decorated sailor Rear Admiral Parry said: "He has been using these very long tables to interview people. I think his immune system might be suppressed at the moment. So he is a man in a hurry.’

The deduction comes after international news outlets published images of Putin at the head of vastly long tables and in relation to a conversation Putin had with French President Emmanuel Macron across a 20ft table back in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine, killing innocent people and destroying indiscriminately towns and cities.

Mr Parry also said: "What I think will happen is he will occupy Ukraine to the east of the Dnieper [river], he will totally occupy this region known as “New Russia” across the bottom of the country, cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea, and he will leave that rump of the north west, to the west of Kyiv to it’s own devices as long as it stays neutral."

One theory for the huge tables we have repeatedly seen President Putin using is that he may be receiving treatment for an illness that is suppressing his immune system, making him more vulnerable to infections. Here he meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 22, 2022. (Photo by MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Going on to offer his own view of what might happen next the 35-year-old added that he believes Moldova will be Putin's next target - Moldova is not part of NATO.

Separately, reference has been made to a change in Putin's appearance, the Russian president - a man obsessed with fitness and exercise - appearing to look bloated and puffy faced, suggesting also that Mr Putin's health may be deteriorating.