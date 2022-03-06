Vladimir Putin may have cancer, claims former Royal Navy chief

Now retired Rear Admiral Chris Parry made the claim during a debate with schoolchildren in Portsmouth on Friday evening at an event attended by the Defence Correspondent of the Portsmouth News - a sister title to The Yorkshire Post - Tom Cotterill.
In his address to those attending the seminar hosted by Portsmouth Grammar School, Rear Admiral Parry gave a startlingly honest account of his own interpretation of why President Putin is doing what he's doing, chief among his thoughts that the Russian dictator may be gravely ill.
During the virtual seminar, Falklands veteran and highly decorated sailor Rear Admiral Parry said: "He has been using these very long tables to interview people. I think his immune system might be suppressed at the moment. So he is a man in a hurry.’
The deduction comes after international news outlets published images of Putin at the head of vastly long tables and in relation to a conversation Putin had with French President Emmanuel Macron across a 20ft table back in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine, killing innocent people and destroying indiscriminately towns and cities.
Mr Parry also said: "What I think will happen is he will occupy Ukraine to the east of the Dnieper [river], he will totally occupy this region known as “New Russia” across the bottom of the country, cutting Ukraine off from the Black Sea, and he will leave that rump of the north west, to the west of Kyiv to it’s own devices as long as it stays neutral."
Going on to offer his own view of what might happen next the 35-year-old added that he believes Moldova will be Putin's next target - Moldova is not part of NATO.
Separately, reference has been made to a change in Putin's appearance, the Russian president - a man obsessed with fitness and exercise - appearing to look bloated and puffy faced, suggesting also that Mr Putin's health may be deteriorating.
To date, the Kremlin has not suggested President Putin is suffering from illness.
