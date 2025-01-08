Design firm behind gardens at Raby Castle and Wynward Hall moves to new Grade II listed premises

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move to No 11 Fishergate, in the heart of Ripon, marks a new chapter for designer and educator Alistair W Baldwin, who now plans to bring his garden design school and landscape architecture studio under one roof.

Mr Bladwin said the new headquarters will offer expanded facilities and an enhanced learning experience for aspiring garden designers. The premises will also become home to the Alistair W Baldwin Studio, the company behind a number of notable gardens in the North of England.

As well as the gardens at Raby Castle and Wynyard Hall the company also designed the gardens at Ripon’s Grantley Hall.

Garden designer, Alistair Baldwin. Photo by Eva Nemeth.

Mr Baldwin said: “We are delighted to welcome our students and local community to this exciting new chapter in our history.

“The move to Ripon reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible education in garden design. The city centre has always been on our wish list as it allows our staff to work collaboratively, an important aspect of our creative process. It also provides a great base for our students so they can enjoy all the city has to offer while they complete their course.

“Our investment in new, physical headquarters for elements of the business is part of our broader mission to shape the future of the industry by educating the next generation of garden designers who can lead with both creativity and meaningful, tailored design.”

Mr Baldwin and the directors at Sterne Properties Limited have been working on a full programme of repairs and renovation at the new site in a bid to bring the building “back to its original glory”.

The 1500 sq ft, two-story building, which was previously home to Leeds Permanent Building Society, is now set to open early next year.

Mr Baldwin’s design studio was previously situated on the outskirts of the city at Yorkshire’s Newby Hall, while the Yorkshire School of Garden Design was located at Harewood House.

Robert Stearne, director at Sterne Properties Limited, added: “Our partnership with Alistair W Baldwin brings new life to this historic building, which has been revitalised after years of disrepair. The building has been transformed to provide a perfect setting.

“With Ripon’s growing reputation and a buzz of excitement in the city, we’re confident that Alistair W Baldwin’s presence will further enhance the high street and attract more visitors from across the UK to our beautiful city.”