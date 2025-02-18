Developers eye up former golf course near Harrogate for 'employment and commercial' uses

Developers are eying up a former golf course near Harrogate, which has seen previous proposals for a holiday resort and thousands of homes rejected.

A joint venture between Scarborough Group International and Greyfriars Investments is proposing the 270-acre site close to the village of Flaxby for “employment and commercial uses”.

In 2022 Harrogate Borough Council refused plans for the site, adjacent to Junction 47 of the A1(M), which included 350 holiday lodges and a hotel, due to an “unacceptable” impact on the environment.

Two years earlier the council rejected proposals for 2,750 homes, two primary schools and commercial space including a hotel, in a decision which wound up in a legal battle over the district’s Local Plan.

Two parcels of land near Flaxby, Harrogate, have been put up for consideration in North Yorkshire Council’s new Local Plan

The proposals were left out of the document in favour of a 3,000-home scheme near Green Hammerton.

North Yorkshire Council is now in the early stages of drawing up its own new Local Plan, which will guide development across the county for the next 15 to 20 years.

It has issued a “call for sites” inviting landowners and developers to submit potential land parcels they believe are suitable for future development.

The council’s map shows the golf course site has been submitted for “Flaxby Park A1(M)/A59” for employment and commercial, as well as industrial and leisure uses.

SGI said it wants to assess how the site “could contribute to the region’s long-term economic and development objectives.”

Development director Adam Varley said: "We are looking forward to engaging with the community and other key stakeholders as part of this process, ensuring that any potential plans are both sensitive to local concerns and supportive of sustainable economic growth.

"With our experience in delivering transformative projects of this scale, such as Thorpe Park in Leeds, we are well-placed to contribute to the evolving conversation about the site’s future."

Goldsborough and Flaxby parish council are due to meet developers later this month. The 18-hole course, which closed in 2014, backs onto the gardens of some homes in Flaxby.