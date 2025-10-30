Developers gain permission for 106 new homes in town where 'growth is out of control'

Developers have gained permission on appeal to build 106 homes on the outskirts of a North Yorkshire town despite claims that "growth is out of control".

North Yorkshire Council had refused the plans for the "safeguarded" arable land but housebuilders Redrow and Persimmon won their case following a hearing in September.

Objectors were concerned about the amounts of new homes which has seen Sherburn’s population swell almost 40 per cent in a decade. One said: "Many people moved here for the village life and now we're classified as a town."

The town council’s vice chair Alex Tant-Brown said schools and the GP surgery were at capacity, adding: "We are by far and away the fastest growing population by percentage figures in Selby district and possibly North Yorkshire.”

Residents were concerned about the access to the new development

Many were concerned about access being via Bartlett View, a residential cul de sac. A second access from Rochester Row, another cul de sac, is supposed to be temporary, and in future only used by emergency vehicles.

Concerns were raised about the safety of people with hearing and visual impairments using a crossing, which would be raised and have tactile paving.

But Inspector J Hobbs said there was "no substantive evidence" it would be "unsafe". He also rejected claims Rochester Row was too narrow for fire engines and bin lorries.

A fifth of new homes will be transferred to a housing association, or sold for affordable rent or as part of the First Homes scheme.

The developers are contributing just over £1 million in funding to go towards education and healthcare provision.