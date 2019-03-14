​DFS Furniture ​said first half profits more than doubled ​as it looks ahead ​​to ​"​particularly challenging​" market conditions​ in 2019 given the current political and economic uncertainty​.​

The Doncaster-based firm was boosted by online sales and a​lso benefited from orders placed by customers who had deferred purchases du​ring the unusually hot summer in 2018.

The upholstery retailer ​said its profit expectations for the year ​are​ unchanged.

DFS, which sells sofas, recliners and beds, said pre​-​tax profit for the 22 weeks ​to Dec​ember​ 30 more than doubled to ​£​14.1​m from ​£​6.2​m a year earlier.

The company’s earnings last year included a charge related to acquisitions.

​The group's new chief executive ​Tim Stacey said:​ ​"We are pleased with the performance for the first five months of the financial year across the ​g​roup, with all four of our brands achieving like-for-like revenue growth.

​"​The benefits of our investments in our online channels, delivery networks and the development of our brands help mitigate the impact of a market which we expect to remain particularly challenging in 2019 given the current political and economic uncertainty.

​"​Notwithstanding a softer start to 2019, and assuming no weakening of this environment, our profit expectations for the financial year remain unchanged."