DFS reports surge in profits

DFS Furniture said first half profits more than doubled as it looks ahead to "particularly challenging" market conditions in 2019 given the current political and economic uncertainty.
The Doncaster-based firm was boosted by online sales and also benefited from orders placed by customers who had deferred purchases during the unusually hot summer in 2018.
The upholstery retailer said its profit expectations for the year are unchanged.
DFS, which sells sofas, recliners and beds, said pre-tax profit for the 22 weeks to December 30 more than doubled to £14.1m from £6.2m a year earlier.
The company’s earnings last year included a charge related to acquisitions.
The group's new chief executive Tim Stacey said: "We are pleased with the performance for the first five months of the financial year across the group, with all four of our brands achieving like-for-like revenue growth.
"The benefits of our investments in our online channels, delivery networks and the development of our brands help mitigate the impact of a market which we expect to remain particularly challenging in 2019 given the current political and economic uncertainty.
"Notwithstanding a softer start to 2019, and assuming no weakening of this environment, our profit expectations for the financial year remain unchanged."