"Dishonesty and greed": Advisor banned and fined £100,000 for insider dealing on Yorkshire firm's announcement

The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Neil Sedgwick Dwane £100,281 for insider dealing.

Mr Dwane had been working as an advisor for Sheffield-headquartered ITM Power in 2022 and knew details of an announcement ITM was due to make on October 27 concerning manufacturing and warranty problems. Following the announcement, the firm’s share price fell by around 37 per cent.

A 40-page report by the FCA into the decision said that on October 26, Mr Dwane received a phone call about the planned announcement from senior ITM manager and within three minutes began selling shares in the company belonging to himself and a family member. In a four-minute period, he sold 105,000 shares for £104,637 in five tranches; the highest valued at 100.18 pence per share and the lowest at 98.33 pence per share.

The case related to an announcement made by ITM Power in October 2022

After attending a morning video call about the announcement, Mr Dwane sold his remaining 20,000 shares in the company at 98.33 pence per share. The FCA said this happened less than a minute after he was recorded as leaving the video call.

The announcement was published at 7am the following morning, with ITM’s shares dropping from 104.45 pence per share down to 66.02 pence per share.

Between 9am and 2.36pm on the same day, Mr Dwane bought 180,000 shares in the company at an average price of 78.17 pence per share.

The FCA said there was a gain of £26,575 from the price difference of the sales.

The FCA’s report said Mr Dwane accepted sole responsibility for the selling of the shareholdings and that he said he had agreed prior to October 26 with the family member to sell them due to “general dissatisfaction and frustration around the running of ITM”. He said he changed his mind on October 27 after seeing the market reaction to the announcement, which he believed would only be short-term.

Mr Dwane denied possessing inside information and said he did not recall the senior manager passing him any such information. He exercised his right not to answer questions from FCA investigators when questioned in August 2023.

The FCA ruled his actions did amount to insider dealing. It said there was no criticism of any other party.

Steve Smart, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: “As an experienced financial professional, Mr Dwane’s dishonesty and greed fell way short of the standards we expect. Trading on inside information while in a position of trust rigs the system and undermines the integrity of the market.”