Doctor struck off for sexually harassing junior colleagues at Yorkshire hospital

A consultant anaesthetist who made growling noises at a junior colleague and "jiggled" her breasts has been struck off.

Dr Steven Roberts was the subject of complaints by two women four years apart when he was working at Hull Royal Infirmary

He was suspended the day after the second woman made complaints about his “mucky minded” behaviour in September 2023.

A medical practitioners tribunal service panel found his actions were "motivated by an element of sexual gratification". Dr Roberts didn't attend the hearings in Manchester, or provide a statement in his own defence.

The doctor was suspended in September 2023 from Hull Royal Infirmary where he had worked as a consultant anaesthetist

The MPTS, which adjudicates on complaints made against doctors, said Dr Roberts had made "unsolicited and unwanted physical contact" with a woman, Ms A, in 2019, when he took her by surprise, grabbing her waist, while they were alone.

In her statement, Ms A described trying to push him away by bracing her forearms on his chest.

"I said 'What are you doing?' and Dr Roberts replied 'I’m doing this'.

"Dr Roberts still didn’t let go at this point and still held on to my waist.

"I then replied 'Absolutely not'. Dr Roberts still tried to persuade me. Dr Roberts replied 'Not even a little one?' to which I replied 'no'".

He'd apologised afterwards, she said, saying he didn't mean to offend her. He later suggested he'd "misread the situation".

However she said she later considered whether she'd encouraged his behaviour "but couldn't see anything that would make him believe grabbing me when alone in the anaesthetic room was acceptable."

The panel said in the absence of any alternative credible explanation, they concluded his behaviour was sexually motivated.

In the 2023 incident, another woman, Ms B, said Dr Roberts noticed her in a new uniform, looked her up and down and made a "dirty-minded growl", saying: “I don’t know where to look”.

Later when they were standing at a scrub bay, she was swaying to some "catchy" music, when the doctor "said something about my breasts jiggling". He stood in front of her "making kind of like 'jazz hands'" and growled in a "mucky minded" way. He then grabbed her wrists and pushed her hands up in a way "so my breasts jiggled". Witnesses said they found his behaviour inappropriate.

In a statement to the hospital trust Dr Roberts said it was a joke.

He said "I wish to apologise again to (Ms B), I never meant to offend or upset her. What I did was wrong and I fully admit that". The panel found "her version of events was corroborated by a number of witnesses and to a significant degree accepted by Dr Roberts".

Explaining its decision to apply the ultimate sanction, it said Dr Roberts’ “attitudinal issues, lack of insight and lack of any demonstrable remediation indicated that his misconduct was fundamentally incompatible with continued medical registration”.