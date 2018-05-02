Dogs banned from Yorkshire beaches: why you'll be fined £75 for taking dog to the beach

You can land yourself in hot water if you take your four-legged friend on a sandy stretch where a restriction is in place.

As spring marks the beginning of dog bans on popular Yorkshire tourist beaches, May 1 is the first day that the Dog Exclusion Order 2009 applies to beaches and children's play areas for the summer season.

Most large beaches that attract crowds of visitors exclude dogs from the majority of sanded areas.

Some smaller bays have fewer restrictions.

The bans last until September 30 and is is an offence to flout it.

Filey - The beach from a line drawn at 90 degrees to the line of the coast from the southernmost point of the sea wall at Royal Parade, to a line drawn at 90 degrees to the sea wall from the northernmost side of the beach slipway which separates the Coble Landing from the Promenade.

Scarborough North Bay - The beach from a line drawn at 90 degrees to the promenade from the top of the northernmost beach slipway at the Sands (former Corner Café) to a line drawn at 90 degrees to the North Promenade from the south side of the beach steps immediately to the south of the beach slipway at Scalby Mills.

Scarborough South Bay - The beach from the West Pier to a line drawn at 90 degrees to Foreshore Road from the top of the southernmost flight of steps leading to the beach at the roundabout adjacent to the underground car park.

Whitby West Cliff - The west beach from the West Pier to a line drawn at 90 degrees to the promenade from the east side of the beach steps adjacent to the western end of the beach chalets. Sandsend - The beach from the steps below the public conveniences below Sandhills to the slipway at the southern end of Bank Bottom Car Park.

Bridlington - North Beach, between the northern end of North Marine Promenade and the north-eastern face of the North Pier

- South Beach, between the southern face of the South Pier and the eastern face of Princess Mary Promenade Sea Wall.

Hornsea - Between the concrete ramp at Headland View and the steps south of Sands Lane).

Withernsea - Between the access ramp opposite Seaside Road and the beach access steps 100 metres south of Pier Towers.

And these are the beaches that do allow dogs:- Tate Hill, Whitby Dogs are allowed if kept on a lead

