Dogs rescued from hot car in Scarborough

Two distressed dogs were rescued after being left in a hot car at the weekend.

By George Buksmann
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:22 am
Firefighters were called to Marine Drive on Sunday at about 7.45pm to "an incident involving two distressed dogs left in a car".

Crews released the dogs and gave them water.

A spokesperson said: "The owner returned whilst crews were on scene and the incident was left with the police."

Firefighters were called to two animal incidents at the weekend.

On Saturday, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Quay Street at about 8pm to rescue a seagull chick.

Firefighters assisted the RSPCA with rescuing the chick which was stuck in guttering. The seagull was left in the care of the RSPCA.