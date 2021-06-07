Dogs rescued from hot car in Scarborough

Firefighters were called to Marine Drive on Sunday at about 7.45pm to "an incident involving two distressed dogs left in a car".
Crews released the dogs and gave them water.
A spokesperson said: "The owner returned whilst crews were on scene and the incident was left with the police."
On Saturday, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Quay Street at about 8pm to rescue a seagull chick.
Firefighters assisted the RSPCA with rescuing the chick which was stuck in guttering. The seagull was left in the care of the RSPCA.